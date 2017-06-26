Narendra Modi’s foreign tour: Latest pictures, videos from US, Netherlands, Portugal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters/Mikhail Metzel) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters/Mikhail Metzel)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-nation tour — Portugal, the United States and Netherlands — and he will be back in India on Wednesday. On June 24, he visited Portugal to hold talks with Prime Minister Antonio Costa and discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement. In Lisbon, he hailed the contributions of over 65,000 Indians in Portugal, saying they were India’s “real ambassadors” and have enriched the culture of the country they have made their home.

Then he jetted off to the US on a two-day tour where the Donald Trump administration will welcome him Monday with a White House dinner. He has already enthused people to invest in India in a round-table interaction with a group of CEOs, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc., Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sunder Pichai from Google.

As the leaders of the largest and oldest democracy are due to meet on Monday (local time), the pictures coming out of Modi’s tour set the tone of what is to expect next. Donald Trump is known for his tight grip as he shakes hand with leaders, and Narendra Modi likes to hug it out. So pictures of Trump and Modi together are worth a wait, as they stand shoulder to shoulder. Meanwhile, see how Modi left his trails across to the world before reaching the US.

Pictures and videos arriving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign tour:

India is a youthful nation with youthful dreams and aspirations. It is our constant endeavour to turn these aspirations into achievements. pic.twitter.com/lkSi6hEIMt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with Indo-US business leaders at a meeting in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with Indo-US business leaders at a meeting in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The prime minister being warmly welcomed by the people of Indian community, on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo) The prime minister being warmly welcomed by the people of Indian community, on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi being welcomed, on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Narendra Modi being welcomed, on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi being seen off by the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, on his departure from Lisbon for Washington DC, Portugal on Saturday. Narendra Modi being seen off by the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, on his departure from Lisbon for Washington DC, Portugal on Saturday.

Narendra Modi is given a ceremonial shawls during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Narendra Modi is given a ceremonial shawls during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while walking with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while walking with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa embrace after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP/PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa embrace after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP/PTI)

Narendra Modi greets as he leaves for Portugal, USA and Netherlands. (PTI Photo / PIB) Narendra Modi greets as he leaves for Portugal, USA and Netherlands. (PTI Photo / PIB)

