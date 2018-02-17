Narendra Modi’s broom cleaning up UPA’s mess, says Jayant Sinha

The economy is going through a process of formalisation following demonetisation. Demonetisation has created pressure on black money, Jayant Sinha claimed. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File) The economy is going through a process of formalisation following demonetisation. Demonetisation has created pressure on black money, Jayant Sinha claimed. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File)

Union minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “broom” was cleaning up the UPA government’s mess. He made the remarks while referring to the over Rs 11000-crore PNB fraud case. “Modi’s broom is cleaning up the mess… The wrongdoings which started under the UPA government are now coming to the fore,” Sinha said at a seminar organised by Swadeshi Research Institute here.

The economy is going through a process of formalisation following demonetisation. Demonetisation has created pressure on black money, he claimed. Replying to a question related to the scam, Sinha said central agencies were probing it and the guilty would not be spared. Efforts are on to bring the guilty back to the country, like the agencies are doing in the case of Vijay Mallya, he said.

On the Union budget, he said it was pro-poor and pro-market. It tried to give succour to farmers by hiking MSP by 1.5 times the cost of production. The biggest game changer in the budget was ‘NaMoCare’ which is aimed at benefiting 10 crore poor families by providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary healthcare, he said.

