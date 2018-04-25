No pacts, Modi, Xi to have ‘heart-to-heart’ talks to build trust; India maintains position on BRI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Reuters) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Reuters)

AHEAD OF the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan on April 27-28, India on Tuesday maintained its opposition to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that “respect for sovereignty is essential”, in a clear reference to BRI, since the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A statement released after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting said ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had reaffirmed support for BRI. India was not mentioned in the statement.

“Connectivity with SCO countries is India’s priority. We want connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies. For this, respect for sovereignty is essential. Inclusivity, transparency and sustainability are imperative. India has cooperated extensively with the international community for enhanced connectivity,” Swaraj said in her address at the meeting.

She listed India’s initiatives on connectivity — the International North-South Transport Corridor, Chabahar port development, Ashgabat Agreement, India-Myanmar-Thailand Highway Project, and Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal Initiative among others. Meanwhile, sources in New Delhi said Modi and Xi would interact in a format of freewheeling exchanges, with strategic conversation to understand each other’s perspective on national and international matters. “There is no protocol, no across-the-table delegation-level talks,” said sources.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

Tempering expectations from the meeting, sources said no joint communique or statement is expected. This was confirmed by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou in Beijing. “Both sides have agreed not to sign an agreement or release any joint document, but reach important consensus to resolve outstanding issues,” said Kong. “The two leaders will have heart-to-heart discussions on overarching issues and try to build consensus to resolve outstanding differences.”

Asked whether the Doklam issue and the boundary dispute would figure in the talks, Kong said Doklam happened because of lack of trust. “The two countries need to create conditions and trust between them to resolve the boundary issue,” he said.

Kong said both Xi and Modi have strategic vision and historical responsibility. “Both of them have been widely supported by their people. Both leaders have attached great importance to India-China relationship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian ministers attending the SCO meetings in Beijing took on Pakistan, saying action must be taken against states that encourage terrorism.

“We strongly believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists but should also identify and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups,” said Swaraj. “The criminal terrorist militia are not impeded by borders as they seek to destroy the architecture of international stability and build walls of fear in societies that believe in pluralism,” she said.

Speaking at the SCO defence ministers’ meeting, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Arguments of political convenience to provide an alibi for terrorist organisations that support terrorism through material support or otherwise are no longer tolerable. Indeed, as the world has now realised, there are no good terrorists.”

