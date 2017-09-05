PM Modi, Xi Jinping put Doklam flare up behind, agree to move on: Top developments

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Source: AP/PTI) In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Source: AP/PTI)

Days after the Doklam standoff was defused, India and China on Tuesday agreed to move forward in their ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit as “fruitful”. On the other hand, Xi told PM Modi that he wants to put the relationship between the two Asian giants on the “right track”. During the hour-long meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Modi and Xi acknowledged that the two countries need to make more efforts in strengthening cooperation between their security personnel and ensuring that such incidents do not repeat. The meeting between Modi and Xi assumed significance as it comes after both sides diplomatically resolved the 73-day impasse between their troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

Here are the top developments that happened in the Modi-Xi meeting:

* Briefing reporters, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar called the meeting “constructive” and said the approach was “forward-looking” and “not backward looking” agenda in which it was reaffirmed that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas was essential for the development of India-China relations.

*Both leaders discussed about inter-governmental mechanisms such as joint economic group, security group and strategic group which can help both countries move forward, Jaishankar said.

*In a bid to put behind the mistrust developed in the wake of the Doklam standoff, Modi and Xi acknowledged the need to make efforts to enhance and strengthen the mutual trust between the two sides, Jaishankar said. He added that both leaders also emphasised on the need to maintain strong contacts and cooperation between defence personnel of both countries in order to ensure that the Doklam-like situation “does not recur”.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, President Xi hold ‘forward-looking’ bilateral discussion, first after Doklam standoff

*Jaishankar also said both leaders reaffirmed the Astana spirit, which postulates that the two sides will not let difference to become disputes.

* According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, Xi told Modi: “China would like to work with India to uphold the five principles of peaceful coexistence (Panchsheel), advance political mutual trust, mutually beneficial cooperation and move forward the development of bilateral relations along the right track.”

*Geng further said Chinese President Xi insisted that China and India are “each others’ opportunities not threats”. “Xi stressed that China and India are each other’s important neighbours and two important markets and emerging countries,” Geng said.

*Xi also called for greater synergy between both sides for alignment of strategies to expand economic cooperation. “On the economic and social development, the two countries have great potential for cooperation which should see greater synergy in strategy alignment, expand cooperation in infrastructure connectivity as well as international affairs,” the Chinese president was quoted as saying by Geng.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd