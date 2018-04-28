PM Modi, Xi conclude one-on-one informal talks: Here are the key developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a house boat, in Wuhans East Lake, China on Saturday. (PTI Photo/PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a house boat, in Wuhans East Lake, China on Saturday. (PTI Photo/PIB)

Saturday marked the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to China to hold an “informal summit” meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister landed in Wuhan province on Friday and held one-on-one talks with Xi for nearly two hours. The talks extended to Saturday at the East Lake. The leaders were seen walking along the lakeside and going on a boat ride.

The summit comes in the wake of recent tensions between the two countries, especially the Doklam crisis. The two leaders held talks on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance, including terrorism, climate change and developing a mutual relationship to build a stronger Asia.

Highlights from PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s informal summit

Here are key decisions Modi and Xi have taken:

* On India-China cooperation, PM Modi listed five elements — “thought, communication, cooperation, dream and commitment” — and explained how these can become the strength of world peace, stability and prosperity. Xi said the two countries’ influence in the world, and in the region, is steadily on the rise. He added, “Looking ahead, we see vast space and a bright future for China-India cooperation.”

* Modi and Xi decided to maintain peaceful, stable and balanced relations. They have decided to “handle differences” through peaceful discussions, “bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations”.

* Modi and Xi spoke about the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas along the India-China border. To ensure peace in the region, they have agreed to strengthen communication in the management of border affairs.

* Recognising the common threat posed by terrorism, PM Modi and Xi committed to cooperate on efforts in countering the menace in all its forms and manifestations.

* India and China will work on a “joint economic project” in Afghanistan.

* The two leaders have agreed to jointly contribute in facilitating sustainable solutions for global challenges including climate change, sustainable development, food security.

* India and China will push forward in areas of bilateral trade and investment, and continue to promote their cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

* The two leaders have decided to hold more “informal summits” in the future — Modi has invited Xi to India next year — to engage is “direct, free and candid exchange of views”.

