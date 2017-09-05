BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet first time after Doklam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers speech ahead of the signing ceremony of BRICS Business Council at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. (Source: AP Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers speech ahead of the signing ceremony of BRICS Business Council at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. (Source: AP Photo)

On the third day of Xiamen BRICS Summit, one of the important agendas on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s list is his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders had last met at the informal gathering of BRICS leaders during the G20 Hamburg summit, in July. The talks, which will be held at at 12.30 pm (10 am IST) today, hold special significance since they come immediately after the two countries resolved the two-and-half-month border standoff at Doklam.

Earlier in the day, Modi also spoke at the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries in Xiamen. The talks were also attended by Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, PM Modi and other BRICS leaders adopted the Xiamen Declaration at the ninth edition of BRICS Summit on Monday, which named Pakistan-based terror groups while talking about its “concerns” on security situations. “We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir,” the 48th paragraph in the 43-page declaration said.

Follow Modi-Xi meet LIVE updates:

9.55 am: PM Narendra Modi suggests 10 noble commitments to be taken up by BRICS leadership for global transformation. “Our no strings attached cooperation model driven purely by requirements of partner countries,” he added.

9.50 am: Since the Doklam standoff and other issues created a sense of mistrust between the two countries, the meeting today will focus on trying to lower the temperature and infuse some “trust in the relationship.” “We are hoping to infuse some trust… there are ideas on the table by having confidence-building measures during the meeting. We hope to see some positive movement on this aspect,” a government source told The Indian Express. Read more here.

9.40 am: An Indian government functionary told The Indian Express on Tuesday that they would “try to bury the D-word.” The D-word here stands for Doklam. Sources said that after a bitter experience, “it is time to move on.”

9.30 am: PM Modi also urged BRICS nations to “work collectively for a digital world, skilled world, healthier world, equitable world and harmonious world.”

9.15 am: A day after China signed off the Xiamen declaration designating Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad as terror groups, Modi repeated his concerns on terrorism. “We need coordinated action and cooperation in areas such as counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management,” he said.

9.10 am: Acknowledging the climate change issue, the Prime Minister said the problem could be addressed by all countries by working together. “We need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change,” he said at the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries.

9.00 am: Reiterating his call for development, Modi said: “The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of sabka saath, sabka vikas.” He also called for “an inclusive world, where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream.”

