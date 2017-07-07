‘BRICS needs to show leadership on terror, global economy’: Full text of PM Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the informal meeting of leaders of the BRICS countries, on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the informal meeting of leaders of the BRICS countries, on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday for the first time after the ongoing standoff between the troops of India and China in Sikkim on the sidelines of 12th G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The summit began on Friday as world leaders gathered to discuss ways to fight against terrorism and to improve open trade. Ahead of the summit, he wished Xi and promised full cooperation with China. He also expressed confidence that India’s economic growth, along with countries in the BRICS, is surging ahead.

Here is the full text of PM Narendra Modi’s speech:

The leaders of the 5 BRICS countries held an informal meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. This was in run up to the forthcoming 9th BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen, China. President Xi of China said he looked forward to welcoming the BRICS leaders.

In their interventions, the leaders discussed preparations and priorities for the forthcoming Xiamen BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister mentioned that BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy. He stressed that G20 should collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors. Referring to reforms in India, including the recent introduction of GST, PM stated that it was necessary to work together for sustained global economic recovery. He advocated collective voice against the practices of protectionism, especially in the spheres of trade and movement of knowledge and professionals. He reiterated India’s commitment to implementing Paris Agreement in letter and spirit and described its implementation globally as essential to fighting climate change. He called for expeditious action to establish BRICS rating agency and stated that cooperation on development of Africa should be a priority. He also called for greater people-to-people exchanges.

The Prime Minister appreciated momentum in BRICS under the Chairmanship of President Xi and extended full cooperation and best wishes for the BRICS Xiamen Summit.

Concluding the meeting immediately after PM’s remarks, President Xi appreciated India’s strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS introduced under India’s Chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016. He also appreciated India’s success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success.

Earlier today, PM @narendramodi shared his remarks at a meeting of BRICS leaders. pic.twitter.com/PjPl293Ute — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2017

Indian economy is doing well. Our reform agenda is moving at a quick pace including the arrival of GST, our biggest tax reform: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2017

BRICS has to be a voice of stability, reform, progress and governance at the world stage: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2017

On issues like climate change and terror, the role of BRICS is important: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2017

At d BRICS leaders’ informal gathering @ Hamburg hosted by China, PM @narendramodi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues pic.twitter.com/ervZw46PH0 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2017

At the informal gathering of BRICS leaders, PM @narendramodi and @SAPresident Jacob Zuma interacted with each other. @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/Ft5ePTcaLz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2017

PM @narendramodi met President @MichelTemer of Brazil during the gathering of BRICS leaders at Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/cmPwMAhIct — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd