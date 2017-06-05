Reaffirm commitment to nurturing a better planet, says PM Modi on World Environment Day

Describing the Paris agreement as an “article of faith”, PM Modi added,”We have natural resources because our previous generations protected these resources. We must do the same for our future.”(File photo source: PMO India Twitter handle) Describing the Paris agreement as an “article of faith”, PM Modi added,”We have natural resources because our previous generations protected these resources. We must do the same for our future.”(File photo source: PMO India Twitter handle)

On World Environment Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the importance and need for nurturing a better planet. Saluting people who are working for the betterment of nature and protecting the environment, Modi said this year’s theme of ‘connecting people to nature’ was nothing but a way “getting connected with ourselves”.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet.” “We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment,” he added in another tweet.

We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment. #WorldEnviromentDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

Earlier on June 2, after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate change deal, Modi emphasised on climate protection describing the deal as a “shared legacy of the world” and that it will reap long-term benefits for posterity. “Paris Agreement is a shared legacy of the world. It will benefit the future generations as well,” he said.

Describing the Paris agreement as an “article of faith”, PM Modi added,”We have natural resources because our previous generations protected these resources. We must do the same for our future.”

On his latest Mann ki Baat address to the nation on May 28, PM Modi said June 5 is a special day as it is celebrated as World Environment Day worldwide. He said, “This year the United Nations have chosen the theme ‘Connecting People to Nature’. In other words, we may say “back to basics”. And what’s the meaning of connecting with nature?? In my view, it means getting connected with one’s own self. Connecting with nature means nurturing a better planet. And, who can explain this in a better way than Mahatma Gandhi? Mahatma Gandhi often used to say, “One must care about a world one will not see”. This means that it is our duty to be concerned about the world which we shall not see and to care for that.”

Modi told the nation that June 5 should not only be a global campaign but it should also become one’s individual campaign. “Now on, kindly make it a point to notice that whenever you come in contact with a natural condition , a new spirit emerges from within you. So, the global campaign of connecting with nature on 5th June should become our individual campaign as well. And we are reaping the benefits of the efforts made by our ancestors to save the environment. And if we shall protect the environment, our future generations will reap the benefits,” the PM said.

