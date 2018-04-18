Kathua rape, surgical strikes, democracy: PM Modi’s top quotes at Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath

PM Modi in Westminster: We spoke to Pakistan to tell them that we did surgical strikes before disclosing the news to media (Source: PIB/Twitter) PM Modi in Westminster: We spoke to Pakistan to tell them that we did surgical strikes before disclosing the news to media (Source: PIB/Twitter)

From taking on Pakistan on terrorism issue to people’s role in democracy and women safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a wide range of topics during his interaction with the Indian diaspora at Central Hall in London’s Westminster on Wednesday. The mega event titled “Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath” saw the prime minister taking questions from the Indian community in UK besides replying to questions posed to him from citizens back home through social media.

Here are his top quotes at the event

# My life at the Railway Station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. When you said Royal Palace, it is not about me but about the 125 crore people of India.

# The person in the Railway Station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians.

# ‘Impatience is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, person then aspires for a scooter. If a person has a scooter, person aspires for a car. It is nature to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational.

# During the freedom struggle Mahatma Gandhi did something very different. He turned the freedom struggle into a mass movement. He told every person that whatever you are doing will contribute to India’s freedom. Today the need of the hour is to make development a mass movement:

#Participative democracy makes good governance possible.

# Yes, people have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it.

# Look back at India’s history. India has never desired anyone else’s territory. During World War 1 and 2 we had no stake but our soldiers took part in the Wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN Peacekeeping Forces.

# We spoke to Pakistan to tell them that we did surgical strikes before disclosing the news to media

#When someone has put a terror export factory in place, attacks my people, has no power to fight a war so makes attempts to attacks behind the back.. in such a case Modi knows how give a reply in the same language.

#Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated

# I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society.

# 18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These realities of our nation did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India’s poor

# We have a million problems but we have a billion people who can solve them

# We concentrated chiefly on three things: Education for children, employment for youth and medical care for the elderly.

# Bhagwan Basaveshwara’s efforts towards democracy, societal awareness and women empowerment are inspirational for us all.

# The 125 crore people of India are my family

