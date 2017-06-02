PM Modi at SPIEF: ‘Indo-Russia relations have continuously strengthened over 70 years’

“The eyes of the world are on Asia and there is renewed interest in India,” said PM Narendra Modi. “The eyes of the world are on Asia and there is renewed interest in India,” said PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday. In his opening statement, the PM thanked President Vladimir Putin for inviting him to SPIEF. Speaking on the India-Russia relations, PM Modi said, “There is an underlying trust in our relations and they have grown stronger and deeper with time”. PM Modi said, “At a time when we mark 70 years of strong ties with Russia, I am happy to be here among you.”

Here are the Highlights:

06.10 pm (IST): In India there is lot of work underway in renewable energy, says PM

06.08 pm (IST):

PM Modi greets Russian President after his speech at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in Russia #SPIEF pic.twitter.com/Zff95Aw7JT — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

06.05 pm (IST): I see immense opportunities in manufacturing healthcare equipment, defence sector, services sector, says PM

06.00 pm (IST): India is urbanising rapidly and this makes the need of infrastructure and waste management mechanisms even more important. Number of people who travel by train in India will be more than population of many nations. Hence, railway infra is vital, says PM

5.55 pm (IST): In India, we are nurturing an eco-system where the youth of India becomes a job creator, not job seeker. New India is about upgraded infrastructure, says PM

5.53 pm (IST): India is a fast growing economy- this is a sentiment leading global agencies are reflecting. It is also agreed that among the top FDI destinations in the world, India figures highly, says PM

5.52 pm (IST): We have removed over 1200 laws that are obsolete in today’s context. This is a manifestation of our belief in ‘minimum government’, says PM

5.50 pm (IST): Our constant aim is to bridge the digital divide. Over the last three years the impetus to financial inclusion has been tremendous, says PM

5.45 pm (IST): GST will be implemented and there will be a uniform system of taxation. This will benefit industry. We are living in the era of technology. In that context, a digital divide can adversely affect the development trajectory of any nation, says PM

5.43 pm (IST): Political will, political stability and clear vision set the tone for transformative reforms, says PM Modi

5.40 pm (IST): In the last three years there have been substantial reforms, guided by the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, says PM

5.35 pm (IST): India- Russia ties are not utilitarian. There is an underlying trust in our ties & our ties have grown stronger & deeper over time, says PM Modi

5.33 pm (IST): At a time when we mark 70 years of strong ties with Russia, I am happy to be here among you, says PM Modi

5.30 pm (IST): I want to specially thank President Putin for inviting me to this forum, that too in his homeland, says PM Modi

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd