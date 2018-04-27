Will PM Narendra Modi question China on Doklam standoff, asks Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File) Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File)

The Congress on Friday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet had accepted that they have failed to confront China on the Doklam standoff last year, and whether the government planned on discussing the same during Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday.

In a series of tweets addressed to PM Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked if Modi intended to question China on its response to the situation. He said, “As Modiji ‘hugs’ his friend, President, Xi Jinping today in Wuhan, China, will he remember his innate duty to protect India’s strategic interests & question China on occupation of #Dokalam impacting India’s National Security?”

“Does the PM accept the failure of his Cabinet Min’s (Defense & EAM) to confront China on creation of ‘full-fledged Chinese Military Complex’ in #Doklam right upto 10m from Indian Army post, during their visit on 20th-24th April, as an abdication of their duty to the Nation?” he added.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Surjewala asked if the Modi government was incapable of sending a strong message to its neighbour. “India is facing increasingly aggressive China to intrude into the ‘Chicken Neck’ -Siliguri Corridor by building a new road through South of #Doklam (Gateway to the North East), but why is Modi Govt clueless and incapable to send a strong message to China?” he said.

Referring to a satellite image taken from Google Maps, the Congress spokesperson highlighted Chinese constructions in areas close to the Indian Army posts and asked if the Defense Ministry had taken note of the same. “Doesn’t the latest ‘Satellite Imagery’ from Google Maps of 25th April, 2018 show creation of additional structures by China meters away from Indian Army posts? Has PM & Defense Ministry taken note of it?” he said.

“Will PM Modi take up the issue in the ‘Summit’ with Chinese President today in Wuhan, China?” he added.

The Congress leader concluded its attack on the government by asking if the PM would ‘show the courage’ to ‘defend India’s interests’. “Modiji may not be able to show ‘red eyes’ as he loftily promised, but will he show the courage of conviction to do plain-speaking on #Doklam & defend India’s interests?” he said.

Modi and Xi will hold a series of one-on-one meetings in what is being dubbed as a first of its kind “informal summit” between the two nations today afternoon. Modi, who arrived in Wuhan province of China on Thursday, will meet Xi for the first time after the latter’s re-election to the office following the end of the Constitutional term limit.

