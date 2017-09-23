Modi in Varanasi Day 2 Live Updates: PM lays foundation for toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Shahanshahpur village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

On the second day of his Varanasi visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will go to Shahanshahpur village to inaugurate Pashudhan Arogya Mela, an animal fair and health centre, as well as a newly-constructed gaushala (cowshed). He will briefly participate in a sanitation-related activity in the village. The PM will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban). He is also scheduled to address the gathering. Shahanshahpur is said to have hosted Mughal emperor Humayun.

Earlier on Friday, visiting Varanasi for the first time since the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year, PM Modi inaugurated several projects and schemes for the constituency and said that his government not only launches projects but also finishes them.

Addressing a crowd of approximately 15,000 people who had assembled from across the region at Bada Lalpur area of Varanasi, Modi said that these projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, have been completed under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here are the live updates:

09.45 am: PM Modi lays the foundation for toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Shahanshahpur village. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present.

Varanasi: PM Modi lays foundation for toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Shahanshahpur, CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/OkyELlanJb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2017

09. 30 am: Welcome to the live blog where we will be tracking all the updates from PM Modi’s second day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

