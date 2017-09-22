Narendra Modi’s Varanasi visit live updates: String of infra projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh for two days (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh for two days (File photo)

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi since the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects and address state government officials and BJP workers. He will first inaugurate the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul — a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur, about 20 km from Varanasi city.

The PM will also inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation for nearly six projects, including a sewage treatment plant at Ramana, local BJP leaders said. He will flag off the third Mahamana Express between Vadodara and Varanasi by remote control.

11.00 am: Preparations underway ahead of PM’s visit. Several development projects will be launched by PM Modi. He is also scheduled to flag off the Mahamana Express, through video link

10.45 am: Ahead of the PM’s visit, the PMO made a surprising request to the scientists at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, to demonstrate the live surgery of animals, including cows, to PM Modi, as reported by Hindustan Times. “We have been asked to send a field surgery team to demonstrate live surgery of animals to the prime minister and his team,” said R K Singh, director of IVRI, as told to HT.

10:35 am: On Thursday, scores of workers were seen cleaning the Assi Ghat which the PM is expected to visit. “Look at the ghats, how dirty and ruined they are. A day before Modi ji comes, these people are cleaning up the area to make it look good,” a boatman on the ghat said. Read more here

10:30 am: Welcome to the live blog where we will be tracking all the updates from PM Modi’s two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

