‘Country more important for us than party’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for his Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and said keeping a cleaner India has to become a collective responsibility. Addressing a farmers rally in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister said, “‘Swachhta’ has to become ‘Swabhav’. Its our collective responsibility. A cleaner India will also be a healthier India.” He further said: “I had the opportunity to help in toilet construction at a village nearby. The people of the village have decided to make the village open defecation free.”

Before his address, PM Modi visited Shahanshahpur village and inaugurated the Pashudhan Arogya Mela, an animal fair and health centre. He also took participation in sanitation-related activity. He is expected to also inaugurate a newly-constructed gaushala (cowshed).

Here are the top quotes of his address:

* I want to congratulate the UP Govt & specially CM Yogi Adityanath for holding the Pashudhan Arogya Mela. This Pashudhan mela will benefit the farmers across the state. Focus on animal health is commendable. This focus will benefit the farmers across the state.

* For us, governance is not about politics or winning elections. But for us country is more important than the party.

* Doubling of farmers income is an area in which significant work is being done. Schemes like soil health card are benefitting farmers.

* ‘Swachhta’ has to become ‘Swabhav’, its our collective responsibility. A cleaner India will also be a healthier India.

* A clean India also means a healthier India. I had the opportunity to help in toilet construction at a village nearby. The people of the village have decided to make the village open defecation free. Each one of us has to come forward for cleanliness in the country.

* Swachhata is a Puja for me. Cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India. I was also happy to see that a lot of toilets have already been constructed in rural areas. A survey reveals that the construction of toilets in homes helps people keep away from disease.

* We aim to provide homes to each and every poor by the year 2022

