Previous govts ‘hated’ development, they ‘looted’ money to win elections: PM Modi on Varanasi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a function for the launch of various developmental projects, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a function for the launch of various developmental projects, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB

On his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi after BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the only solution to all problems is development but the previous governments seemed to hate it” and “looted” public money to win elections. “They were driven by political calculations, resulting in schemes being inaugurated but never seeing completion,” he added.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi to launch several schemes, to inaugurate several infrastructure projects and address state government officials and BJP workers. On his first day of visit, PM Modi gifted schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore to his Lok Sabha constituency. He inaugurated 17 infrastructure projects and a small finance bank, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade facilitation Centre. The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade facilitation Centre that was completed before its scheduled date of completion is built at a cost of Rs 274 crores to help and encourage handicraft workers from across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Express in Varanasi on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Express in Varanasi on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani , UP Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also seen. PTI Photo / Twitter@PIB

He also flagged off the Benaras-Vadodara Mahamana Express train, via a video link, between Vadodara and Varanasi along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He is also scheduled to inaugurate several other projects including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation for nearly six projects, including a sewage treatment plant at Ramana, local BJP leaders said.

Talking about his governance, the prime minister said that his government not only lays foundation for infrastructure projects but also inaugurates them after successful completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders, inaugurates the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, in Varanasi on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders, inaugurates the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, in Varanasi on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB

Asserting that his government’s effort was to empower the poor, he said, “Our effort is to change the lives of poor people, their empowerment, we are focusing on such development.” Adding that no poor person wants to give their children their poverty in inheritance, Modi said that his government shares their dream and is working to realise it. “Our government has a dream to wipe out poverty,” he said.

Referring to development projects for weavers, who constitute a major chunk of the population in the city, Modi said his government wants their works to be showcased globally so as to enhance their economic prospects. “Our weavers need a global market which will enhance their economic prospects significantly,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by UP Governor Ram Naik, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visiting the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, in Varanasi on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by UP Governor Ram Naik, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visiting the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, in Varanasi on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB

During his visit to the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, Modi evinced keen interest in the wooden and glass products on display and talked to the rural artisans to encourage them.

The prime minister said his government has started initiatives to connect waterways for economic develoment. he dedicated a Jal Ambulance (water amublance) service and a ‘Jal Shav Vahan’ service (water-based vehicle service for ferrying bodies) to the people of Varanasi, through a video link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a plaque to mark laying of foundation stone of headquarters building of the Utkarsh Bank in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders are also seen. PTI Photo / PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a plaque to mark laying of foundation stone of headquarters building of the Utkarsh Bank in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders are also seen. PTI Photo / PIB

Modi inaugurated banking services of the Utkarsh Bank and unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the headquarters building of the Bank. The Utkarsh Bank specializes in micro-finance. He also visited the historic Tulsi Manas Temple, where he released a postal stamp on “Ramayana.” He will also visit the Durga Mata Temple in the pilgrim city.

(With PTI Inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd