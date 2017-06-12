PM Modi to visit US on June 25, hold talks with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited by US President Donald Trump. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited by US President Donald Trump. (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Washington DC on June 25 and hold talks with President Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. This will be his first visit to the US after Trump became president earlier this year. Contentious issues such as the Paris Climate Change Agreement and H1-B visa are likely to figure in the talks between the two leaders.

Trump recently pulled US out of the Paris accord, accusing India of receiving “billions of dollars” in exchange for signing it. India hit back saying there was no truth in Trump’s claims. “First of all, there is absolutely no reality. India signed the Paris agreement not because of pressure from any country nor greed. We signed the agreement because of our commitment to protecting the environment,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said at a press conference.

Trump’s “America first” policy has also put a considerable strain on Indian tech companies’ earnings. The Trump administration is also looking to put a cap on the H1-B work visa, there by putting thousands of Indian engineers at risk of losing their jobs.

Back in March, US president Donald Trump said he was looking forward to host the prime minister. The White House, in a statement, said that Trump called PM Modi to congratulate him on the BJP’s success in the state assembly elections.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him on the outcome of India’s recent state-level elections. President Trump expressed support for the Prime Minister’s economic reform agenda and emphasized his great respect for the people of India. President Trump also said he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this year,” the White House readout said.

