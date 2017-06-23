Looking forward to build a forward-looking vision for India-US: PM Narendra Modi

It will be PM Modi’s first visit to the US after Donald Trump took over as the president. It will be PM Modi’s first visit to the US after Donald Trump took over as the president.

A day ahead of his visit to Washington DC on June 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to building a forward-looking vision for India-US partnership. PM Modi on Friday tweeted, “My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations and the world.”

Modi will start his three-nation trip to US, Portugal and the Netherlands this weekend. He will reach Washington DC on Saturday evening (Sunday morning, according to IST), after his half-a-day visit to Portugal.

It will be PM Modi’s first visit to the US after Donald Trump took over as the president. In a Facebook post this evening, Modi wrote, “President Trump and I have spoken on telephone prior to this. Our conversations have touched upon our common intent to take forward our productive all round engagement for the mutual benefit of our people. I look forward to this opportunity to have an in depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide ranging partnership between India and the United States.”

He further wrote that India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides. Apart from official meetings with Trump and his cabinet colleagues, Modi will also be meeting some prominent American CEOs. “I look forward to interacting with the Indian diaspora in the United States as well,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the US had cleared the sale of 22 predator drones to India, which is being termed as a ‘game-changer’ ahead of the Modi-Trump meet and also for US-India relations as it operationalises the status of “major defence partner”. According to governmental sources, the deal, has been estimated to be worth of USD two to three billion and has been approved by the State Department.

During his three-day stay at Washington, Modi will also be meeting the Indian community there. Even though the community in Washington might not be as big the community as in New York/New Jersey area or the Silicon Valley, held in recent years, the enthusiasm among the people of meeting the prime minister is at the same level.

