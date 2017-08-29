Narendra Modi reaches Udaipur to inaugurate national highway projects

PM Narendra Modi being recieved by CM Vasundhara Raje. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) PM Narendra Modi being recieved by CM Vasundhara Raje. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Rajasthan where he will inaugurate infrastructure projects in the state. Modi reached Udaipur in the afternoon and was received by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and other senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of inaugurating the National Highway projects, Modi visited an exhibition on national highways.

The PM will lay the foundation stones of several major projects with an estimated total outlay Rs 15,000 crore. He will inaugurate 11 completed National Highway projects, covering a total length of about 873 km, a Rajasthan government spokesman said in Jaipur. Among the projects being inaugurated are 6-lane cable stayed bridge across river Chambal at Kota; 4-laning of Gomati Chauraha-Udaipur section of NH-8, and Rajsamand-Bhilwara section of NH-758, the PMO spokesman said on Monday evening.

Tomorrow I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate & lay the foundation of key National Highway projects. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

Among the important projects for which a foundation stone will be laid is the Jaipur Ring Road, he said. The Prime Minister on Monday tweeted, “Tomorrow I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate & lay the foundation of key National Highway projects.” In the second tweet Modi said, “I will address a public meeting in Udaipur. I will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra and pay my respects to the great Maharana Pratap.”

