PM Modi pays tribute to Ramakrishna Paramhansa on his birth anniversary

On the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramhansa PM Narendra Modi paid his respects to the departed spiritual saint by acknowledging his contribution to bring about a just and a fair society. The PM shared a link to his last year’s speech regarding the same at Sri Ramakrishna Vachanamrita Satram held in Tiruvalla via video conferencing.

In his speech last year, PM Modi had emphasised the significance of Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and the Bhakti (devotion) movement in which Ramakrishna had played a crucial role to propagate social harmony. The PM also spoke about the importance of Guru (teacher or mentor who imparts knowledge or wisdom) in transforming a society.

I bow to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa on his Jayanti. He embodied the spirit of harmony and brotherhood. He dreamt of a society that is just and free from divisions. Here is a speech I gave last year, in which I paid tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa. http://t.co/11c17lp5qU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2018

Modi also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s words on Ramakrishna: “Ramakrishna’s life enables us to see God face to face.” He stressed on the spiritual Guru’s preachings that advocated upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. The prime minister concluded his speech saying, “Let Sri Sri Thakur Ramakrishna’s words inspire us to see the divine in all things, to harness self and the ego in the service of the poorest and weakest, so that we find the greater truth that is the essence of all religions.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also tweeted on the Ramakrishna Paramhansa Jayanti as she wrote, “Salutations on the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa.”

Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting, Smriti Irani also retweeted his tweet.

