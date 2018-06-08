Narendra Modi to meet Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO Summit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. This will be their first meeting after their informal summit in Wuhan.

The bilateral meeting with President Xi would take place on June 9, while meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao were being finalised, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing here.

There is no official word on whether there will be any interaction between Modi and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain, who is scheduled to attend the SCO meeting in China.

Among other issues, the SCO summit is expected to focus on opportunities for cooperation among the member countries and the situation in the region, Kumar said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend the summit. Modi had last month met Putin during an informal summit in Sochi.

Kumar, while talking to reporters after the briefing, said China appreciated PM Modi’s speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore last week. Modi had said that Asia and the world will have a better future when India and China work together with trust and confidence while being sensitive to each other’s interests.

