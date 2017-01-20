Narendra Modi to become most followed leader of state as Obama leaves office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

US President Barack Obama will leave office on Friday as Donald Trump prepares to take oath as the 45th President of the United States. As Obama steps down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the most followed leader of state on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Google+. PM Modi, who joined Twitter in the year 2009, has over 26.5 million followers on the microblogging site while on Facebook, the numbers reach over 39.2 million. Obama, with 80. 7 million followers, is currently the only leader of state with more followers than PM Modi. Even Trump, who is known for making headlines because of his tweets, has less followers than PM Modi (20.5 million).

Below is PM Modi’s follower base on various social media platforms:

Twitter: 26.5 million

Facebook: 39.2 million

Google+: 3.2 million

LinkedIn: 1.99 million

Instagram: 5.8 million

YouTube: 5.91 lakh

During the 2014 parliamentary elections, PM Modi and the BJP had used social media, especially Twitter and Facebook, effectively to reach out to potential voters. After voted to power, many of the ministers in the union cabinet including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu have used social media to resolve issues and make statements. Through the ‘Digital India’ programme, the Modi government has stressed on improving online infrastructure and increasing internet penetration. During his last visit to the US, PM Modi had met several tech CEOs including Google head Sundar Pichai and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd