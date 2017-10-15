Narendra Modi to address Gujarat BJP workers tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his home state Gujarat on Monday and address a gathering of BJP workers at a village near Gandhinagar, a senior leader of the party’s state unit said in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a gathering at the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’, which is being organised by the state BJP to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party’s ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ (march for honour) today, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said. Senior leaders of the party had taken part in the 15-day march, which was launched on October 1. The march covered a distance of around 4,471 kilometres, spread over 149 of the 182 Assembly constituencies in the state, he added.

“Tomorrow, the prime minister will give his guidance to around seven lakh BJP workers at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan to be held in Bhat village,” Vaghani said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP national president Amit Shah and many other leaders of the party would also be present on the occasion, he added.

Last week, Modi had visited Gujarat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar and Bharuch. He had also held a roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar on October 8. The Assembly polls are due in Gujarat later this year.

