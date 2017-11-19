Narendra Modi throttled democracy with his maximum govt: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (PTI) Kapil Sibal (PTI)

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of “disregarding” the Winter Session of Parliament due to the Gujarat Assembly elections. Sibal also attacked Modi for his “off the shelf” Rafale deal, saying that Modi has failed to deliver the “maximum governance” he had promised, and instead “throttled democracy with his maximum government” in the form of Aadhaar intrusion.

Sibal, who was in Vadodara to address a gathering of lawyers and intellectuals, as part of the Congress’s election campaign, said, “It has never happened before in the history of this country that a government does not speak about holding the Parliament session. Every year, the Winter Session begins around November 20. But this time, there has been no word on the session. This is because there is an election in Gujarat…We don’t know if the Winter Session will happen at all.” “Modi is the first PM who has never held a press conference as he cannot answer questions,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App