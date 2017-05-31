PM Modi third most followed world leader on Twitter after Pope, Trump: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third most followed world leader on Twitter after Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump, suggests Burson Marsteller’s Twiplomacy study 2017. As per the study, PM Modi is the third most followed political leader with nearly 30 million followers on his personal account. Besides, he has at least 18 million followers on his institutional account, @PMOIndia, which is in fourth place.

(Source: Burson Marsteller Twiplomacy study 2017) (Source: Burson Marsteller Twiplomacy study 2017)

Former US President Barack Obama was the uncontested political leader in this space until his departure, as per the study. After his departure, Pope Francis took over as the most followed world leader with more than 33.7 million followers. US President Donald Trump comes second with at least 30.1 million followers on his personal Twitter handle. The report says Trump more than tripled the number of followers during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Commenting on social media’s role in accountability and forecasting international relations, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke on the Today Show, where he said it is important that he hears directly from the leaders, adding that it’s important to hold them accountable. “And I believe it’s really important to have these conversations out in the open rather than have them behind closed doors,” Dorsey was quoted as saying at Today Show.

The report also throws up interesting insights into the preferred social media platforms used by world leaders with Twitter leading the race, followed by Facebook, Instagram, Google +, Linkedin, YouTube, Periscope and Snapchat respectively. The report cites a Burson Marsteller data from May 22, 2017 to validate their claim. It says Twitter was the preferred social media channel of choice for governments and foreign ministries.

(Source: Burson Marsteller Twiplomacy study 2017) (Source: Burson Marsteller Twiplomacy study 2017)

Facebook came in second with the biggest audience for government leaders. The report said at least 169 countries’ heads of state and government are present on the platform. It also represented nearly 88 per cent of all UN member states, adding that on an average Facebook pages are way more popular than Twitter accounts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd