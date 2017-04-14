Delhi confidential: Setting An Example

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Charity begins at home. So goes the proverb. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, the Swachh Bharat drive must begin with himself. For instance, he promptly tucked the wrapper into a pocket of his kurta when he unveiled a book during its launch at Parliament House. The point was not lost on Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the writer of the book, or Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, or even the audience. While Mahajan and Kumar laughed aloud, the gathering applauded loudly.

Ballot Boomerang

As the Congress supported the BSP in its legal battle against use of EVMs without paper trails, its senior leader and veteran lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that most countries had gone back to using ballot paper. “Nowhere in the world, except in one country, are these EVMs being used,” Sibal said. The bench, headed by Justice J Chelameswar retorted: “Wasn’t it your government in power at the Centre when EVMs were introduced?”

Fast Track

As differences emerged over the issue of calling RBI Governor Urjit Patel again before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, the panel chairman M Veerappa Moily dropped the idea. Patel appeared before the panel on January 18 and gave written and oral submissions to queries raised by the members on demonetisation. Moily wanted to call him again before the panel for some queries this month, but most BJP members were opposed to it. They felt that calling Patel repeatedly would not serve any purpose, and it would be better if the panel acted fast to submit its report. BJD member B Mahtab agreed. Finally Moily accepted their viewpoint and the panel is now learnt to have begun drafting its report.

Twitter Trouble

Not so long ago, Rahul Gandhi was troubled by hackers. His Twitter account and that of the Congress, the email accounts linked to those Twitter handles, and the Congress’s website were all hacked in December. Now, it seems to be the turn of Congress general secretary Janardan Dwivedi. Somebody has created a fake Facebook account in the name of the veteran Congressman, who stays away from the social media. Dwivedi, a Rajya Sabha MP, has now lodged a complaint with the DCP of the cyber cell of Delhi Police.

