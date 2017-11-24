Modi, Lankan PM hold talks to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and the visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday held talks covering the entire gamut of bilateral relationship, including ways to further boost the close cooperation between the neighbours.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all important bilateral issues, including India’s development projects in the island nation, figured in the luncheon meeting between the two leaders.

“The two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historical and friendly relations between the two countries,” he said.

Asked whether development of the Trincomalee port figured in the talks, Kumar said all relevant issues, including India’s current and upcoming development projects, were discussed at the meeting.

The issue of India’s interest to invest in the Mattala Airport in Hambantota district is also understood to have been discussed.

