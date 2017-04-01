Smart India Hackathon: There is a need to use technology more and innovate more, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo/File) PM Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Addressing over 10,000 aspiring innovators at ‘Smart India Hackathon’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday insisted that there is a need to use technology more and innovate more in this technologically driven era. The prime minister addressed the students via video conferencing. He also asserted that the true essence of democracy is ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (People’s participation). He further called on aspiring innovators to stress on the quality and said good quality products will bring changes in the lives of many people.

Emphasising that the youngsters of the country want to be job creators, PM Modi expressed confidence that the outcomes of what youngsters are doing will lead to very positive results. The first of a kind initiative for students is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in order to encourage innovating thinking. An official statement claimed that over 2,110 mentors were appointed to give online training to students for the finale.

10: 40 pm:

PM Modi interacts with youngsters from different states via video conferencing in Delhi #SmartIndiaHackathon2017 pic.twitter.com/cZM8MQxPd1 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 1, 2017

10:27 pm: PM Modi stresses the importance of skills and knowledge, insisting that application and sharpening of knowledge translates into skills

10:25 pm: PM Modi expresses confidence that the outcomes of what youngsters are doing will lead to very positive results

10: 23 pm: Today, the youngsters of India want to be job creators, says PM Modi

10:22 pm: Youth of India wants to find solutions to the nation’s problems. They want results that are quick and credible: PM Modi

10:20 pm: PM Modi calls on aspiring innovators to stress on the quality, says Good quality products will bring changes in the lives of many people

10:18 pm: Technology and innovation are powering so many changes. Things like floppies, tape recorders and walkmen have become part of history now: PM Modi

10:17 pm: When you are innovating you may face setbacks but do not let those setbacks lower your morale or dampen your spirits, says PM Modi

10: 15 pm: Artificial intelligence, 3D technology…see how the world is undergoing changes. This is an era of ‘Internet of Things’ : PM Modi

10:14 pm: Together we will solve all the issues that are affecting the nation. This will be done through ‘Jan Bhagidari’: PM Modi

10:12 pm: PM Modi asserts the true essence of democracy is ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (People’s participation)

10:08 pm: Insisting that we live in a technology driven era, PM Modi said there is a need to use technology more and innovate more.

10:07 pm: Indian youngsters are blessed with phenomenal energy and this energy will bring very good results for the nation: PM Modi

10:05 pm : India is a youthful nation. The youth of India has come together with enthusiasm for this programme, says PM Modi

During the Hackathon, students would be required to create digital solutions for a problem within 36 hours using programming to develop computer software or mobile applications. The top three solutions would be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

