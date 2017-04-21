Narendra Modi speaks at 11th Civil Services Day: Be enablers instead of regulators, PM tells babus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the civil services officers on the occasion of 11th civil services day and asked to stop being regulators to start being enablers. The prime minister, in his speech, said that there is a need to bring a qualitative change in the functioning of civil services. “Changing trends in the last 15-20 years have altered the dynamics. Competition can play a big role in bringing a qualitative change,” Modi said. The prime minister also said that there is a need to change the working style with changing times. “With quantum jump in work must also come a qualitative change. With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of bringing in political will to make reforms, PM Modi said, “Political will can reform but bureaucracy performs and public participation transforms. We have to bring them in one wavelength,” he said. “To reform, political will is needed. I do not lack it and may be having a bit extra,” the prime minister added.

Modi asked bureaucrats to learn to take advice and ideas from junior most person and asked them to take ownership. “A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people’s lives.” he further said. Criticising the role of hierarchy in civil services, PM Modi said that we inherited hierarchical traditions from our colonial rulers but we have not left them behind.

PM Modi also asked the officers to start using social media for better usage Praising the use of social media to reach out to people, Modi said, “E-governance, M-governance, social media- these are good means to reach out to the people and for their benefits.” Giving reasons for his decisions to ban mobile phones in civil services meetings, PM Modi said, “I see officers, ‘busy, busy’ with their mobiles. So i banned mobiles in meetings.”

Here are the highlights of his speech:

* Earlier, role of the government, from healthcare to wanting to set up an industry, was very strong. Things are changing since 15 years: PM Modi

* People are now seeing alternatives. For example- it can be about a private airline or a private healthcare service: PM Narendra Modi

* A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people’s lives: Prime Minister Modi

* Excellence must go hand in hand with responsibility, says PM Modi

* The push for reform comes from political leadership but the perform angle is determined by officers & Jan Bhagidari transforms: PM Modi

* Every policy of ours and its implementation has to be outcome centric: PM Modi

* India is seen as a ray of hope world over and our democratic values are globally admired: PM Modi

