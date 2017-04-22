PM tells babus to refrain from social media self-promotion, Rahul says leading by example is overrated

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he told bureaucrats on Friday to use social media to promote government’s schemes, not oneself. The Congress vice-president took to Twitter to post his reaction to the PM’s message: “Leading by example is clearly overrated.”

Leading by example is clearly overrated http://t.co/EZa4cjp04n — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 22, 2017

The Prime Minister on Friday told bureaucrats on the occasion of Civil Services Day to take decisions without fear and urged them to avoid social media for self-promotion. In a statement on Friday, PM Modi said: “These days, I see district magistrates posting photographs of themselves administering vaccines at vaccination camps on Facebook. Social media should be used to promote the government’s schemes, not oneself. In fact, I noticed officers would constantly check their phones during meetings. So I have banned phones in my meetings.”

PM Modi also said, “If a decision is taken with honest intention, truthfulness and for the welfare of public, there is nobody in the world who can raise a finger at you. Yes, something may happen momentarily, but I am with you.” The Prime Minister also asked bureaucrats to work as a team and transform the country, adding that he has the political will to carry out reforms. “I do not lack political will. Maybe I have a bit extra,” he said.

Highlighting the issue of people’s perception of the bureaucracy, PM Modi said people clap when the Army saves lives during a flood in Kashmir. “The same people may later pelt stones at them but for a moment this deed touches them,” he said.

