PM Modi at NISM: Govt to follow sound, prudent economic policies

PM Narendra Modi (Reuters photo) PM Narendra Modi (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra Saturday to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 3600-crore Shivaji memorial and metro projects in Mumbai and Pune. The prime minister has inaugurated the newly-built campus of the National Institute of Securities Management in nearby Raigad district. He will later move towards Girgaum Chowpatty for the Shivaji memorial event. He will proceed to the site in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast, where the state government is planning to build a mega memorial for the Maratha warrior.

He will also lay the foundation stones for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). He is expected to sound the BJP’s bugle for the Mumbai municipal polls slated for February, 2017. Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena, will share the dais with the prime minister.

