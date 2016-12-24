Latest News
PM Modi at NISM: Govt to follow sound, prudent economic policies

Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra to lay foundation for a slew of metro projects and the Shivaji memorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2016 3:44 pm
PM Narendra Modi (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra Saturday to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 3600-crore Shivaji memorial and metro projects in Mumbai and Pune. The prime minister has inaugurated the newly-built campus of the National Institute of Securities Management in nearby Raigad district. He will later move towards Girgaum Chowpatty for the Shivaji memorial event. He will proceed to the site in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast, where the state government is planning to build a mega memorial for the Maratha warrior.

He will also lay the foundation stones for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). He is expected to sound the BJP’s bugle for the Mumbai municipal polls slated for February, 2017. Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena, will share the dais with the prime minister.

LIVE UPDATES

Vishnu Varma December 24, 20161:20 pm

My aim is to make India a developed country in one generation, says PM Modi as he wishes everyone a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. He concludes his address.

Now onward to the Shivaji memorial in Mumbai.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 20161:16 pm

Vishnu Varma December 24, 20161:15 pm

Government is very keen to encourage start-ups. Stock markets are essential for the start-up ecosystem…our markets should show that they are able to successfully raise capital for projects benefiting the vast majority of our population…the true measure of success is the impact in villages, not the impact in Dalal Street or Lutyens’ Delhi: PM Modi

Vishnu Varma December 24, 20161:12 pm

Long-awaited GST will soon be a reality…By saying demonetisation has slowed a fast-moving car, critics have acknowledged that India was moving at a good pace: PM Modi

Vishnu Varma December 24, 20161:07 pm

India is being seen as a bright spot. Growth is projected to remain among the highest in the world: PM Modi.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 20161:06 pm

PM Modi is now speaking at NISM on the government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 201612:59 pm

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is speaking at the function. He says a lot of informal savings have become formal savings in the economy now.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 201612:41 pm

PM Modi has arrived in Raigad to inaugurate the new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 201611:57 am
A hovercraft at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai on Friday, ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Saturday visit.
(Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Vishnu Varma December 24, 201611:49 am

And the prime minister arrives in Mumbai. CM Fadnavis is there at the airport to receive him.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 201611:36 am

Faced with protests from the Maratha community over the demand for reservations in education and jobs, the ruling BJP in the state is marketing the memorial’s rollout as their vachanpurti or fulfillment of promise.

Vishnu Varma December 24, 201611:35 am

Preparations are underway at the site where the proposed Shivaji memorial is set to come up. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the Rs 3600-crore project whose highlight is a 210-metre tall memorial of the Maratha warrior king. The project will come up in a 16-hectare islet in the Arabian Sea.

