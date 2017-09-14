India, Japan have the capacity to stimulate the global economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: ANI)

Calling 21st century as Asia’s century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, “Asia has emerged as the new centre of global growth. The growing convergence between Japan and India on strategic and economic issues has capacity to stimulate the global economy.” He and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe were speaking at the India-Japan Annual Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Inviting Japanese people and companies to come, live and work in India, Modi said, “Japan can benefit tremendously with the size and scale of our potential and the skilled hands that India offers.” He also said that both the countries are vibrant democracies and have an ancient civilisation. He added that both India and Japan know how to distribute the fruits of progress to the common man.

“Gujarat’s Industry and Government still cherish the fact that Japan became first partner country in Vibrant Gujarat event. Four locations have been finalised for development of Japanese Industrial Townships – in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As another novel initiative, the foundation has been laid for production of Lithium batteries for electric mobility,” Modi said.

Calling the Varanasi Convention Centre as a “symbol of cultural cooperation between Kyoto and Varanasi” Modi said, “It will be garland of love of Japan for Varanasi and tribute to our shared Buddhist heritage.” He also added, “My personal engagement with Japan decade old. Wanted to see mini Japan here. That dream has come true.”

During the two-day India visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, 15 key agreements related to various key sectors, including civil aviation, trade and science and technology were signed. The two countries also vowed to strengthen cooperation to combat terrorist organisations like Al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd