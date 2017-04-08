Latest News
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold talks on key issues

The leaders also explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key strategic areas of defence, security, trade and energy

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 8, 2017 1:38 pm
hasina modi meeting, modi meets hasina, india bangladesh deals, pm narendra modi, bangladesh pm sheikh hasina, hasina visits india, hasina india visit, india news PM Modi receives his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport (Source: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina today held talks on key bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern. The leaders also explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key strategic areas of defence, security, trade and
energy.

After their restricted meeting at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders were joined by their respective delegations. Hasina, who arrived here yesterday on a four-day trip will visit Ajmer tomorrow and will also meet Indian business leaders on Monday.

