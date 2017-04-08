LIVE updates: PM Modi promises early solution in Teesta water sharing issue

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter) Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a joint statement after the leaders of both countries held talks on key bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

LIVE UPDATES

1:15 pm: PM Hasina’s visit comes just before the advent of Poila Boishakh. I take this opportunity to wish you and the people of bangladesh shubho nobo borsho, says PM Modi.

1:16 pm: Our relationship and achievements in our partnership are a clear representation of strong and decisive leadership, says PM

1:17 pm: Your decision to honour Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the liberation war of 1971 has deeply touched the people of India, says PM

1:19 pm: Every Indian takes pride in the knowledge that Indian soldiers and Vir Mukti fought together to liberate Bangladesh, says PM

1:20 pm: India has always stood for the prosperity of people of Bangladesh. We are long-standing partners, says PM Modi

1:23 pm: The fruits of our cooperation must benefit the people of both countries, says PM Modi

1:30 pm: It is my belief that it is only my government and Hasina’s government can find a resolution to the Teesta issue, says PM

1:32 pm: I am happy to release the Hindi translation of Bangabandhu’s unfinished memoirs, says PM

1:35 pm: Sheikh Hasina is speaking now.

India has attained commendable development in fields of science, technology, innovation: PM Hasina

India is our most important neighbour: PM Hasina

1:37 pm: We both want to make our borders free from criminal activity. We decided to take our bilateral relations to new high. PM Modi and I agree greater connectivity is important for the region, says PM Hasina

1:38 pm: Regional cooperation is very, very important for development in south Asia, says PM Hasina

1:40 pm: PM Hasina thanked Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj for selecting the road in New Delhi that was renamed after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

1:50 pm: The function has concluded.

