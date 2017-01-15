PM Modi ‘salutes’ soldiers, veterans on Army Day

Applauding the Indian Army for its courage and valour, the Prime Minister said it has always protected the sovereignty of India. (Source: PMO/Twitter) Applauding the Indian Army for its courage and valour, the Prime Minister said it has always protected the sovereignty of India. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished all soldiers, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day. “Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Applauding the Indian Army for its courage and valour, the Prime Minister said it has always protected the sovereignty of India. “Indian Army always leads from the front, be it in protecting the sovereignty of our nation or helping citizens during natural disasters,” he tweeted.

Remember the sacrifices made by the army, Prime Minister Modi said they put their lives at risk so that the citizens can live peacefully. “We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our Army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore Indians live peacefully,” his tweet read.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year, in recognition of Lieutenant General K. M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949.