Rahul Gandhi has perverse mentality, says Smriti Irani on ‘women in RSS shakhas’ comment

Smriti Irani. (File Photo)

A day after Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had not seen a “single woman in an RSS shakha wearing shorts”, the BJP on Wednesday fielded its women leaders to take on the Congress vice-president, with Union minister Smriti Irani accusing Rahul of having “vikrut (perverse)” mentality. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s wife Anjali also joined a protest.

Union minister Uma Bharti and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje are scheduled to address the ongoing Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in Banaskantha district on Thursday. They will lead the yatra in Deodhar, Tharad, Vav and Radhanpur areas of the district.

Interacting with students in Vadodara as part of his second leg of Navsarjan Yatra on Tuesday, Rahul had said: “Have you seen a single woman in an RSS shakha wearing shorts? I have never seen any. Why aren’t women allowed in the RSS?”

Slamming Rahul for the comment, Irani, leading the Gaurav Yatra at Dediapada in Narmada district on Wednesday, said, “The women of Gujarat and the nation will not forgive the Congress leader with perverse mentality for insulting women.” “Will Gujarat, and its women, be safe in the hands of Rahul Gandhi,” the Union Textiles and I&B minister asked. “His (Rahul’s) mentality is such. The RSS works for the development of nation by keeping everyone together. Is this our culture… Should we support a person who insults women?”

In Rajkot, CM Rupani’s wife Anjali joined a protest held by BJP’s Mahila Morcha against Rahul’s comment and raised slogans. She said: “Rahul probably didn’t know that women are active in the RSS since 1936 — well before India won freedom, and well before the Congress vice-president was born.” She said Rahul had shown his ignorance on Indian women with his remarks Gujarat BJP Mahila Morcha president Jyoti Pandya also condemned the remarks.

