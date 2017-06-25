PM Modi replies to Donald Trump’s ‘True Friend’ tweet, thanks him for ‘warm personal welcome’

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “true friend,” US President Donald Trump had said he looks forward to the leader’s two-day visit. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “true friend,” US President Donald Trump had said he looks forward to the leader’s two-day visit.

After reaching Washington DC on Sunday (India Time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for the “warm personal welcome”.

“Thank you President of the United States (POTUS) for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you, Donald Trump,” PM Modi tweeted.

Trump will be hosting PM Modi for a “working dinner” at the White House on Monday, the first of its kind under the current dispensation.

Earlier US President Donald Trump had said, “Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to the White House on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!”

The prime minister checked into Hotel Willard Inter Continental, located less than 500 metres from the White House. As per schedule, Modi and Trump will have their first meeting on Monday afternoon. “The White House is very interested in making this a special visit. We’re really seeking to roll out the red carpet. In fact, the two (leaders) will have dinner, a working dinner at the White House. This will be the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under this administration,” a senior administration official told reporters on Saturday.

