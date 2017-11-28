Narendra Modi repackaged 23 welfare schemes of UPA government, says Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling the Gandhis as ‘anti-Gujarat’ (Express photo) Rajeev Shukla criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling the Gandhis as ‘anti-Gujarat’ (Express photo)

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of “repackaging” as many as 23 welfare schemes that were conceived and introduced by the erstwhile UPA government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repackaged and renamed 23 welfare schemes which were launched by the previous dispensation, and is fooling the people,” Shukla said. He said the BJP had criticised the Congress government’s Aadhaar and MGNREGA schemes when in opposition but was now implementing them.

“Barring demonetisation, which caused hardship to the common people, the Modi government has not conceived anything new. The NDA government inherited 23 schemes on a platter which were already at various stages of implementation, but the government has failed to implement them,” Shukla said.

He termed as “examples of glaring failures” the schemes like ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, affordable housing for the poor etc. “Congress’ schemes like ‘Indira Awas Yojna’ and ‘Rajiv Awas Yojna’ were renamed as ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’ and ‘Sardar Patel National Urban Housing Mission’ by the Modi government. The nomenclature of National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility was changed to ‘Soil Health Card Scheme’, whereas no-frills accounts ‘Swabhimaan’ was renamed as ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, ‘Swalambhan’ scheme’ as ‘Atal Pension Yojna’, and Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojna’ as ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna’,” he claimed.

Shukla further claimed the government has renamed the National Manufacturing Policy as ‘Make in India’, JNNURM as ‘AMRUT’ and ‘Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan’ as ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. He said the GST was initially conceived by the Congress, but the BJP bungled in its implementation. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling the Gandhis as “anti-Gujarat”.

“I want to ask why there is no Cabinet rank Gujarati minister in the Modi government? Gujaratis in his council of ministers are all ministers of state,” he claimed. Shukla said the next month’s polls are not a battle of dynasty as being claimed by Modi, but is a fight for “exposing failures” of Modi government. “Modi is raising only emotional issues in Gujarat during campaigning,” he said.

