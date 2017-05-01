Modi-Erdogan joint statement: India to strengthen cooperation with Turkey to combat terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

In a joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Hyderabad House, both the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism. “President and I decided to work together to strengthen cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to effectively counter this menace,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister urged nations across the world to work together to “disrupt terrorist networks and their financing”. Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi added that cross border movement of terrorists must be challenged. “They (countries) also need to stand and act against those who create, support, shelter and spread terrorism,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a meeting giving a hug to each other at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Monay.Express Photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a meeting giving a hug to each other at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Monay.Express Photo by Renuka Puri.

Pushing India’s bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council, PM Modi said that it must reflect the world of the 21st century. “Both of us (Erdogan and I) recognize the need for the UNSC to reflect the world of the 21st century and not of the century gone by,” he said.

PM Modi also called for stronger business ties between the two countries. “President and I are clear that strengths of our economies present an enormous opportunity to expand and deepen our commercial linkages. We need to approach the entire landscape of business opportunities in a strategic and long-term manner. Encourage stronger partnership of Turkish companies with our flagship programs and tap into diverse and unique opportunities inherent in rapidly growing India,” he said.

