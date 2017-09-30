Leaders participate in Dussehra celebrations across India, PM Modi greets countrymen

PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Dussehra, marking the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and symbolising the triumph of good over evil, was celebrated with fervour across the country on Saturday, with leaders from several political parties attending the festivities. In Red Fort, New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the celebrations, along with Former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP President Amit Shah, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Vijay Goel and Manoj Tiwari amongst others. PM Modi remarked that such festivals should not be seen merely as a source of entertainment, rather they should be a resolution to achieve something.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Dussehra with the troops deployed along the India-China border at Rimkhim forward post, Joshimath and Auli in Chamoli district on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Petroleum and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh also registered their presence in the Dussehra celebrations. “I wish to fight against corruption in the country reaches conclusion,” remarked Dharmendra Pradhan.

Here’s a look at the celebrations:

The ideals of Lord Ram are exemplary to the entire human creed, said President Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind participating in the festivities. (Photo: ANI) President Ram Nath Kovind participating in the festivities. (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh at the celebrations.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti attended the Dussehra celebrations in Srinagar’s Polo Ground.

Mehbooba Mufti at the Dussehra celebrations in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI) Mehbooba Mufti at the Dussehra celebrations in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh attended Dussehra celebrations in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh at Dussehra celebrations. (Photo: ANI) Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh at Dussehra celebrations. (Photo: ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd