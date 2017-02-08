‘We should not have negative approach towards demonetisation, cashless economy’: PM Modi’s top quotes from RS address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

Speaking against corruption and black money during his reply to the debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government’s fight against corruption is not political. Defending demonetisation Modi said, “Corruption has hurt the economy and common man,” adding that “in 40 days almost 700 Maoists surrendered during the period of November-December.”

PM Modi also slammed the Opposition when he said, “A few people are raising the issue of new notes being recovered from terrorists in Kashmir. I want to tell the banks were looted by them and then they were shot dead by the forces.”

Here are the top quotes from his today’s address:

1. Corruption has ruined the economy. Our fight against black money, corruption not political: PM Modi

2. A few people are raising the issue of new notes being recovered from terrorists in Kashmir. I want to tell the banks were looted by them and then they were shot dead by the forces, said PM Modi.

3. Banks have received a large amount of money, interest rates will reduce: PM Modi on demonetisation

4. In 40 days, almost 700 Maoists surrendered during period of November-December. This happened for the first time: Narendra Modi on demonetisation

5. Former bureaucrat Madhav Godbole in a book wrote that in 1971 Indira Gandhi ji was advised by the then Finance Minister to demonetise, but she rejected idea. You (Anand Sharma) are showing so much zeal, why were you quiet till now? Why did you not sue Madhav Godbole?: PM Modi

6. You quote foreign economists, I can quote 10 of them on the fact that act like demonetisation hasn’t been taken in the world ever: PM Modi

7. For the first time, a horizontal divide was visible. Mood of the people completely different from mood of politicians: PM Narendra Modion demonetisation

8. We will have to be tough on those cheating the system, when we do that, hands of the poor will be strengthened: PM Modi

9. For almost 35 years, Manmohan Singh ji had a lot of influence on country’s economic policies: PM Modi

10. Not a single corruption charge against Manmohan Singh that too during the most corrupt government. The art of taking bath wearing raincoat in bathroom can be learnt from Manmohan Singh: PM Modi

11. I urge Opposition to join our fight against corruption: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12. Cashless mean gradually taking the country towards fair practice. Just because there is inconvenience, we should not reject it: PM Modi

13. World moving towards cashless, paperless economy. India should not stay behind: PM Modi

14. We should not have negative approach towards demonetisation and cashless economy. Other countries too are following. We have to stay positive then only change will come: PM Modi

15. I was shocked when Opposition made fun of Swacch Bharat mission. Would you have carried the similar tone if Mahatama Gandhi would have been here? But I thank media for promoting the mission: PM

16. This government has launched several schemes to empower women in this country. Over 1 crore poor families have got LPG connection: PM Modi

17. Sheher tumhara, qaatil tum, shahid tum, haakim tum, mujhe yaqeen hai ki mera hi kasoor niklega: PM Modi

