Govt to build five crore new homes by 2022, says PM Modi

The prime minister stressed that the government is working to free the housing sector from middlemen. (Express Photo) The prime minister stressed that the government is working to free the housing sector from middlemen. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA government is working towards ensuring that every Indian has a home by 2022, when India marks 75 years since its Independence. The government aims to construct three crore houses in rural areas while another two crores in urban regions.

In a veiled attack at the UPA, PM Modi said that everyone knows the way in which the previous government worked in ensuring housing for all. “Their motive of providing housing to common people had turned into meeting political benefits,” Modi said during an interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The prime minister stressed that the government is working to free the housing sector from middlemen, corruption and ensuring that the beneficiaries get their own home without hassles. “Every human desires his or her own house. A person becomes much happier when he or she has a house. The Awas Yojana is not merely about brick and mortar. It is about a better quality of life and dreams coming true,” Modi said.

The interaction comes as part of the BJP government’s extensive push in promoting the achievements of the Modi government on completion of four years. Previously, Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Ujjawala scheme who had received LPG connections.

The prime minister also noted that the focus is to ensure more women, Divyang, people from SC, ST, OBC and Minority communities get access to housing under the PMAY. “PMAY is linked with the dignity of our citizens,” he added. Linking the scheme to the generation of employment, Modi said, “Due to PMAY, there are employment opportunities being created for people. At the same time, we are working on skill development to enable faster and better quality construction of the houses.”

During the interaction, beneficiaries exchanged their experiences of getting possession of their own houses with the prime minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd