PM Modi greets people on Poila Boishakh, Vishu, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu and Vishuba Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes to people all over India celebrating multiple festivals today. “Greetings to people across India on the various festivals. May this auspicious day bring joy & prosperity in everyone’s lives,” he tweeted. In a series of tweets, PM Modi wished people from West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on their respective new year celebrations. The prime minister also shared his thoughts on Good Friday.

“Today, on Good Friday, we remember the service & sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His was a life devoted to mitigating human suffering,” he tweeted. PM Modi also wished Bengalis on Poila Boishakh and “prayed for a wonderful year ahead.” Along with tweeting his greetings in English, the prime minister also wrote his messages in Bengali. He also greeted the people of Assam on Bohag Bihu which marks the beginning of Assamese New Year.

“Greetings on Puthandu to my Tamil sisters & brothers. May the year be full of happiness, good health and prosperity,” he tweeted this morning extending his wishes to people of Tamil Nadu where Puthandu is being celebrated today to mark the first month of Tamil calendar. Modi also expressed his eagerness on visiting Odisha on Saturday while extending his greetings to Odias. “Greetings to all Odia people on Maha Vishuba Sankranti. May all your wishes be fulfilled in the coming year. I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Odisha on 15th and 16th April. Looking forward to being among the people of the wonderful state,” he tweeted.

The prime minister also greeted the people of Kerala on Vishu, which signifies the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month). “On the special occasion of Vishu, I convey my good wishes to the people of Kerala. I pray the coming year brings joy & good health,” he tweeted. Vishnu, celebrated largely in Kerala and Karnataka, represents the celebration of the spring equinox.

