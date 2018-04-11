Union Cabinet nod to MoU with United Kingdom on illegal migrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo/File)

India is set to sign an agreement with the United Kingdom and Ireland on the return of illegal migrants. The Union cabinet this morning gave its nod to the MoU. The MoU will facilitate visa free agreement for holders of diplomatic passports as well as liberalisation of UK visa regime for those who are travelling to the UK legally, an official statement said.

It will ensure the return of persons, who have no lawful basis to be in the territory of the other party, after verification of nationality. The proposed agreement will also help in streamlining the procedure of return of nationals, who are caught to be staying illegally, in a specified time-frame.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be in London in the third week of April to attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

