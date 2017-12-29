Narendra Modi photos: Here are some of his best moments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowd at a road show during Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election in Varanasi. His cavalcade passed through several localities of Varanasi. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowd at a road show during Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election in Varanasi. His cavalcade passed through several localities of Varanasi. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi

Ever since he led the BJP to a remarkable victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued the party’s winning streak in key assembly elections that followed. This year, the BJP got majority in crucial states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Though the BJP had to toil hard in Gujarat amid Congress party’s surge, the party finally managed to form its government for the sixth consecutive term in the state.

As we bid farewell to the year 2017, let’s take a look at best of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moments:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waiting to receive Ant—nio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal during the Ceremonial Reception in New Delhi on January 7, 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waiting to receive Ant—nio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal during the Ceremonial Reception in New Delhi on January 7, 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

On the occasion of the third International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the festivities at Ramabai rally ground in Lucknow. He said, “Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through Yoga. The practice, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world too.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga day at Ramabai rally ground in Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga day at Ramabai rally ground in Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

PM Modi has reshuffled his councli of ministers thrice since he took office with a massive mandate in 2014.

Prime minister Narendra Modi before a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. Express Photo by Anil Sharma. Prime minister Narendra Modi before a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. Express Photo by Anil Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to Twitter to greet the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi.

It’s Modi, Modi and Modi in Uttar Pradesh. Voters in the most populous state gave the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing victory. As Narendra Modi spearheaded the BJP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the spectacular victory has not only further furnished his image but also made him a leader who is looked upon a decisive by the poor: his popularity has risen to a level that may even rival former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s. BJP leaders have been gushing about the positive reaction of the poor to demonetisation.

PM Narendra Modi’s second roadshow in Varanasi on March 05, 2017. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi PM Narendra Modi’s second roadshow in Varanasi on March 05, 2017. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi

PM Narendra Modi addressing a gathering after the BJP party’s victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh State Assembly elections , at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal PM Narendra Modi addressing a gathering after the BJP party’s victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh State Assembly elections , at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in the capital New Delhi. The Bangladesh Prime Minister is on a four-day state visit to India during which a number of MOU was signed. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal. PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in the capital New Delhi. The Bangladesh Prime Minister is on a four-day state visit to India during which a number of MOU was signed. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Express Photo by Javed Raja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Express Photo by Javed Raja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at President Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PIC BY NEERAJ PRIYADARSHI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at President Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PIC BY NEERAJ PRIYADARSHI.

PM Narendra Modi at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP in the capital New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal PM Narendra Modi at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP in the capital New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

PM Modi at the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2017. In the background is Jama Masjid. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal PM Modi at the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2017. In the background is Jama Masjid. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

On the last day of election camping for the second phase for Gujarat assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes sea-plane from Sabaramti riverfront, Ahmadabad to visit Ambaji temple. Express photo by Javed Raja. On the last day of election camping for the second phase for Gujarat assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes sea-plane from Sabaramti riverfront, Ahmadabad to visit Ambaji temple. Express photo by Javed Raja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed on the first day of Winter Session of Parliament on December 15, 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed on the first day of Winter Session of Parliament on December 15, 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honor before addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honor before addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

