PM Modi’s roadblock: Parliament’s worst budget gridlock since 2000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Praveen Jain/Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Praveen Jain/Files)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to maintain political momentum have hit a roadblock as Parliament ended its worst budget session in at least 18 years amid signs the gridlock may continue for months.

In the first half of the budget session from January 29 to February 9, the lower House of the Parliament worked 89 per cent of its scheduled time. But its productivity decreased to four per cent during the second half from March 5 to April 6, according to the New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research think-tank.

The Lok Sabha, spent just one per cent of its productive time on legislative business, the think-tank found. One of the few pieces of legislation passed in this session was the budget for financial year beginning April 1. Parliament went into recess this Friday until July.

The parliament saw frequent adjournments as lawmakers shouted slogans, raised placards, and stormed the center of the twin Houses over issues ranging from bank scams, a water dispute and the special category status for the state of Andhra Pradesh, to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The gridlock lead to the failure of the passage of legislation, including a new law to deal with economic offenders on the run, as well as amendments to state banks acts. The pandemonium was so acute that the lower House could not take up an opposition-moved motion of no-confidence against the Modi government.

Jagdish Thakkar, a spokesperson in the Prime Minister’s Office, didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.

It comes after PM Modi faced a tough fight in his home state of Gujarat, suffered defeated in three key by-elections in March, witnessed protests by students, farmers and Dalits, who are among the lowest in India’s rigid social hierarchy.

The budget session washout indicates “a kind of paralysis that seems to have struck the government and a much bolder opposition which senses an opportunity for itself in 2019,” said Arati Jerath, a New Delhi-based author and political analyst. “These types of plays will continue till the general elections unless Modi really eats humble pie and reaches out to the opposition. And I don’t think that is Modi’s nature.”

