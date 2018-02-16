Here’s what PM Modi said about his own preparation for 2019 elections at ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’

During the Pariksha pe charcha event, PM Narendra Modi said elections come and go adding that they were like by-products. During the Pariksha pe charcha event, PM Narendra Modi said elections come and go adding that they were like by-products.

While holding an interactive session with nearly 3, 000 students in New Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon his own preparations for his “examination” in 2019. When questioned by one student on how he was preparing for the next Lok Sabha elections which were like a test for him, the Prime Minister told the student that he should be a journalist for asking such questions.

“If I was your teacher I would’ve guided you to take up journalism kyun ki aise lapet ke sawaal journalists hi puchte hain (because journalists ask questions in this manner),” Modi said before answering the student’s question.

“Results and marks are by-products of exams, one must concentrate on giving their best. I follow a similar approach in politics, I only look at giving everything I have to my fellow Indians. If you think too much about results, it comes in the way of achieving other things. Elections come and go, they are like by-products. I wish you all the best for your board exams, for my board exams I have the wishes of 125 crore Indians with me,” he said.

Watch ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ speech here

Answering a question on how to handle the stress some students undergo even after preparation, Modi said, “We all prepare honestly but if we don’t have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves. People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration,” he said. “Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don’t think of me as the prime minister but as a friend,” Modi said during Friday’s event.

The objective of the Pariksha pe Charcha event, held in the capital’s Talkatora Stadium, was to discuss stress-free examination. The session comes days after HRD Ministry released the book Exam Warriors authored by the PM focusing to help them cope with the stress. The book is a compilation of his thoughts on the matter and anecdotes from his life.

