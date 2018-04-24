Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution campaign’: Narendra Modi only interested in becoming PM, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders at the ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign launch in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Congress leaders at the ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign launch in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that while Dalits may die and women may get raped, the only thing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interested in is himself.

“Modiji is only interested in Modi, nothing else. How can Narendra Modi become Prime Minister, Modi wants to know the answer to only this question. Dalits may die, atrocities may be perpetrated on minorities, the country may burn, women may be raped, none of this matters. Narendra Modi only wants to understand how Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister,” Rahul said, speaking at the launch of the Congress’s ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign at Talkatora Stadium here.

The PM was unwilling to face questions on Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Rafale deal, Vijay Mallya and other issues, and that is why his government did not let Parliament function, Rahul said. “For the first time, the government stalled Parliament,” he said, adding that if he is allowed to speak for just 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi would not be able to stand there.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaking at the launch of ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign in Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaking at the launch of ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign in Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On the press conference held by four senior judges of the Supreme Court in January, Rahul said that usually people go to judges for justice, but for the first time in history the judges had come out asking for justice. The Supreme Court is being “trampled” upon, he said. Modi does not want anyone else to talk, but only delivers his Mann ki Baat, the Congress president added.

The issues of safety of women in the backdrop of the incidents in Kathua and Unnao, and attacks on Dalits were two major underlying themes in Rahul’s attack on the PM. The government’s slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has been reduced to Beti Bachao, the Congress leader said. “Kisse bachao? BJP se bachao, BJP ke MLA se bachao.” Wherever BJP members attack Dalits, minorities, tribal people and women, the Congress’s workers will be there to defend them, he added.

Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and challenged Modi to a debate. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and challenged Modi to a debate. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The international image that India built over seven decades, of a peaceful, plural society, has taken a beating in the last four years, he said. Never before has any international leader told an Indian PM that he should pay more attention to women’s safety, Rahul said, pointing to IMF head Christine Lagarde’s recent comments.

Congress leaders garlanding a image of Father of Indian Constitution Congress leaders garlanding a image of Father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar . (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Rahul said that under Modi’s government, institutions built over 70 years were being attacked and filled with people who believe in RSS ideology that runs “counter” to the Constitution. “We will not allow them to destroy these institutions. We will not allow them to touch the Constitution,” Rahul said. The Congress will have to show a new path to the country, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App