PM Modi takes swipe at Nehru-Gandhi families: Freedom struggle sacrifice of several not few

Bhubaneswar: Prime minister Narendra Modi felicitates family members of martyrs at Raj Bhavan in presence of Governor S C. Jamir in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI4_16_2017_000029B)

Taking a swipe against the Nehru-Gandhi families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the narrative of freedom struggle was appropriated by a few families while the fight against the British was a saga of sacrifice of several people and several unknown events.

“The rebellion against the British in our country the freedom struggle was limited to a few families, dynasties and a few events while the entire struggle was a saga of sacrifice of several people and several unknown events,” he said, before he left to attend the final day of the party’s national executive at Janata Maidan here.

PM Modi was in Bhubansewar to felicitate the descendants of 16 fighters of Paika Rebellion, as well as those who were with Netaji Subhas Bose.

Modi said his government was planning museums for tribal leaders who played a role in the freedom struggle. “During freedom struggle, the tribals in several States had fought against British for over 100-200 years ago. The new generation should know the contribution of these dispossessed class of society who were hanged or spent their life in prison. Their contribution is unparalleled an so we are honouring them through a virtual museum in 50 prominent places,” he said.

Modi honoured the surviving kin of Jayee Rajguru, Baxi Jagabandhu, Chakra Bisoyee, Veer Surendra Sai, Chakhi Khuntia, Rendo Majhi, Madho Singh, Pindiki Bahubalenra, Raghunath Mohanty, Dibakar Parida, Samanta Madhaba Chandra Routray, Kruttibas Pattsani, Dama Subudhi Mangaraj, Laxmi Indira Panda and Laxman Nayak. On behalf of Baxi Jagabandhu, late Congressman Lulu Mohapatra’s mother, brother and daughter were felicitated. Freedom Fighter Hatanath Mangaraj (98) was felicitated on behalf of freedom fighter Dama Subudhi Mangaraj.

Later, Modi visited the 11th century Lingaraj temple, a Shiva temple in old Bhubaneswar area and worshipped the deity by offering flowers, bel leaves, milk and coconut water.

