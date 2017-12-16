PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas in Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on December 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ockhi cyclone-hit areas in Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 19, PTI quoted BJP sources on Saturday. According to the schedule released by the BJP state unit, PM Modi would arrive at Kochi and proceed to Agatti in Lakshadweep at 7.30 am after which he would then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

After Thiruvananthapuram, he will visit Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, according to party sources. PM Modi would also visit the cyclone-hit areas in Thiruvananthapuram’s coastal region before leaving for Delhi in the evening.

The cyclone, which lashed the coastal areas on November 29-30, claimed 68 lives and caused huge damage to crops and property. More than 90 fishermen, mostly from the coastal belt of Poonthura, Vizhinjam and Adimalathura on the city outskirts, are still missing.

with PTI inputs

