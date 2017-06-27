With Netherlands’ help India got membership of MTCR last year: PM Modi to Dutch counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis, in the Hague. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis, in the Hague. (Source: ANI)

Thanking Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for organising his visit to the Netherlands on “such a short notice”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Netherlands for helping India successfully get a membership of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) last year. “It is with the help of Netherlands that India successfully got membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year, thank you,” Modi said during a press statement at Catshuis in the Hague.

“Would like to thank for the warm welcome accorded to not just me, but our entire delegation. This visit was decided at a very short notice, would like to laud your leadership for the way it is organised,” he added.

The press statement was jointly addressed by the Dutch PM as well who said that the Netherlands had a lot to offer to an “economic power” like India.

“India is now a global economic power. We have plenty to offer to India,” Dutch PM Rutte said in the joint statement.

“Bonds between Indian and Netherlands goes back to 1947 and these relations have become stronger over the years,” Rutte added. He also said that today India and the Netherlands worked together in several fields such as trade, environment, agriculture, logistics innovation, culture and science.

In the final leg of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday to hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to strengthen bilateral ties. Modi was received at the Schiphol Airport here by Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders.

During his day-long visit, Modi will have an official meeting with Dutch PM Rutte and will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. This year, the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.

